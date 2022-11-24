Priced for a severe property downturn that’s unlikely to happen

Investment portfolio down valued by 6.5 per cent on like-for-like basis

EPRA net asset value (NAV) per share declines from 390p to 356p in six months to 30 September 2022

Significant property disposals paused due to market volatility

Interim dividend of 7p a share paid, and further 3.75p a share dividend to be paid on 13 January 2023

Palace Capital (PCA:205p), a high-yielding regional commercial property Reit, has been forced to pause its asset disposal programme due to the volatility and uncertainty in financial markets and macro-economic environment.

Several properties, including the group’s industrial portfolio, had been prepared and readied for sale whilst other properties are undergoing asset management initiatives to prepare them for sale at a future date. Clearly, it doesn’t make sense to sell the group’s larger assets into the current market, and Palace doesn’t have to either as it has relatively low leverage – loan-to-value ratio of 32 per cent – so has the flexibility to wait until the market stabilises. In the meantime, the board will continue to sell small, individual assets which lend themselves better to private buyers and special purchasers.