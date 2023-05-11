/
Markets are harshly rating this stock's potential

It has a booming order book and profits will surge next year, making the shares a steal
May 11, 2023
  • Order book up from £555mn to £720mn since start of 2023
  • 2024 earnings forecasts point to 33 per cent pre-tax profit growth
  • Infrastructure order book up £65mn in 18-week period

Building services contractor TClarke (CTO:144p) has reported a 30 per cent surge in its order book to a record £720mn since the start of the year.

Around 40 per cent of the £165mn increase reflects successful tenders in the infrastructure sector – the segment accounted for 19 per cent of group revenue of £426mn in 2022. It also reflects the increased visibility of revenue outside of London through the growth of contracted work in the healthcare sector and larger projects; the two segments accounted for a fifth of last year’s revenue. More than 20 projects outside London have a contract value of £5mn or more, where the group is either on site or the project is due to commence in 2023 or 2024.

