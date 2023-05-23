Expect Watkin Jones to recover well next year

First half pre-tax profit falls from £11.4mn to £0.3mn on a fifth lower revenue of £154mn

Strong second half result expected but earnings downgrades

Post period end disposal of 819 bed student scheme in Bristol

Five further forward sales being marketed to investors

Watkin Jones (WJG:85p), a developer specialising in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and build-to-rent (BTR) housing, produced a mixed bag of interim results.

The sharp reversal in operating profit, down from £14.6mn to £1.8mn, resulted mainly from previously highlighted pressure on gross margin (down from 15.5 to 10.4 per cent). This was due to build cost inflation and the incremental impact of additional build costs on a PBSA scheme in Exeter where the main contractor went into liquidation. Also, revenue earned in the period was derived from previously forward-funded sales, so the steep fall in reported profit was accentuated by the absence of chunky profits booked on new forward sales in the six-month period.