Palace Capital's 20% discount will soon narrow

Palace Capital (PCA:240p), a high-yielding regional commercial property Reit, continues to make impressive progress with its asset disposal and debt reduction programme.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2023, the group sold £10.1mn of unencumbered flats at its Hudson Quarter residential development in York, as well as eight investment properties for £15.6mn, or 8 per cent ahead of their March 2022 book value. Since the financial year-end, Palace has sold or exchanged contracts on a further £45.6mn-worth of properties at an average 6 per cent premium to their March 2023 book value.