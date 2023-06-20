Profit taking at this social media firm is overdone

Positive annual meeting trading update

Integration of Social Chain well advanced

Trading in line with market forecasts

Several new client business wins

London-based social and digital media group Brave Bison (BBSN: 2.38p) has released a positive trading update that suggests the 13 per cent share price reversal since April’s full-year results is overdone. Billionaire British-Belizean businessman Baron Michael Ashcroft certainly believes so, having raised his stake from 16.1 to 18 per cent. He has good reason to.

Firstly, the integration of Social Chain, a market-leading social media and influencer marketing agency, is going well. It is not only generating cost savings, but the newly acquired business is delivering new engagements with blue-chip clients including Asda, Warner Bros and Pinterest. A successful integration of Social Chain is important as its contribution underpins expectations that 2023 revenue will increase a third to £42.9mn to drive pre-tax profit up by a fifth to £3.1mn. Brave Bison is trading in line with these forecasts.