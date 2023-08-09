Hargreaves remains a classic value play

Annual underlying pre-tax profit of £27.3mn ahead of forecast

21p dividend per share

Renewable assets valued at more than four times book value

£15mn pension scheme buyout planned

Hargreaves Services (HSP:468p), an industrial group and land developer, has reported a 6 per cent earnings beat. It means that annual pre-tax profits came in only 10 per cent below last year’s bumper result despite weakness in commodity prices, which impacted the contribution from HRMS, its German metals trading subsidiary.

HRMS is a supplier of specialist raw materials to European customers in the steel, smelting, ferroalloy, limestone and ceramic industries. The joint venture contributed £15.5mn of post-tax profit, down from a record £25mn in the previous financial year. New group finance director Stephen Craigen is budgeting for a £12.5mn profit contribution this year, but HRMS’s lower capital requirements mean some of the £70mn capital tied up in the subsidiary can flow back to Hargreaves, a positive for capital distributions to shareholders.