Despite write-downs, TMT is a bargain way to own start-ups

NAV edges down 1 per cent to $199mn (632¢)

$6.3mn positive revaluations of four smaller investee companies offsets $5.26mn write-downs on four unlisted holdings

1.3 per cent stake in Bolt rises $1.5mn to $71.2mn

Investors' increased focus on start-ups' profitability has created a ‘survival of the fittest’ environment in the venture capital market. On the one hand, companies with superior products and business models that continue to grow and improve profitability are attracting new capital at higher valuations. On the other hand, companies with weaker business models or non-mission-critical products that were more dependent on future funding have come under increased pressure.

In line with the market, TMT Investments (TMT:300¢), a venture capital company with a portfolio of more than 55 high-growth, internet-based companies, has continued to see divergence between its stronger and weaker performers.