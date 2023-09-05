A resilient property play with a 7% yield

First-half pre-tax profit falls 18 per cent to £1.3mn on 4 per cent lower revenue of £2.85mn

EPS of 2.14p and maintained interim dividend of 1p

Higher proportion of own book lending

Record net asset value of £25.4mn (56p)

Commercial lender Vector Capital (VCAP:34p) is maintaining a cautious approach given the challenging property market conditions and the squeeze being placed on customers by rising interest rates and inflationary pressures. The company offers secured property loans to mainly small property developers who buy properties to refurbish and re-sell.

Reflecting net redemptions in the first half, Vector’s closing loan book has declined by 8 per cent to £48.8mn since the start of the year. The lending portfolio is spread across 103 live loans with an average loan size of £473,000, down from £532,000 at the same stage last year. Vector holds security of £84mn to back up these loans, implying a conservative loan-to-value ratio of 58 per cent.