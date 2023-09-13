Equals is on track to deliver a 70% upside

First-half transaction values surge 43 per cent to £6bn

First-half revenue up 43 per cent to £45mn

Cash profit doubles to £9.8mn

Operating profit up five-fold to £5.5mn

Net cash up 19 per cent to £17.9mn since start of 2023

Aim-traded fintech payments group Equals (EQLS: 104p), a leading challenger brand in banking and payments, has delivered a robust set of interim results that highlight the operational leverage of its business. The group has also reported a robust trading performance in the third quarter, with revenue per working day up 39 per cent to £370,000 year on year. The directors raised full-year earnings guidance, too.

Supported by investment in a cutting-edge technology platform, digital marketing initiatives and astute bolt-on acquisitions to expand the group’s offering and addressable market, the high-growth business continues to disrupt the market of traditional banks reliant on more cumbersome legacy payment platforms.