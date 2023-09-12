Private Investor's Diary: I'm getting my portfolio ready for the next stage

Despite encouraging news on inflation, central banks on both sides of the Atlantic are sticking to their core message – the fight is not over, and interest rates will stay higher for longer. Consequently, government bond yields increased to 15-year highs before easing towards the end of the month. The Chinese economy struggled with the post-Covid re-opening, proving a damp squib. The one positive from China's struggling economy is that it will help bring down global inflation. Chinese goods will once again have a deflationary effect on Western consumers.