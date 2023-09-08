Could Johnson Matthey be a takeover target?

“The only constant in life is change”. That axiom, usually ascribed to the Ephesian philosopher, Heraclitus, is not only paradoxical in nature, but it forms the basis of what is often termed a “Management of Change” strategy for businesses. As the name suggests, it centres on the ability of companies to successfully react in response to an evolving marketplace, whether the challenge is linked to regulatory change, increased competition, technological developments, and/or changing demographics.

Many successful corporations, or at least those with the lengthiest of pedigrees, have repeatedly changed their business models over the course of decades. And these kinds of changes are now much in evidence as organisations have been forced to rejig their operations in response to tightening environmental legislation. Indeed, outside of wartime, it’s difficult to recall a period in which interventionist government policy has had such a profound impact on corporate policy.

Nowhere is this better illustrated than the automotive sector, the sixth largest industry globally by revenue, according to figures from IBISWorld. Despite well documented technological, supply chain, and infrastructure hurdles, it is being forced to respond to the mandated phasing-out of petrol, diesel, and hybrid sales. History shows that things rarely work out well when governments force the hand of private enterprise. And it appears increasingly obvious that the automotive market will be subject to varying degrees of disruption through to 2030 – and perhaps beyond.