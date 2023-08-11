Clarkson's dividend looks safe despite stormy waters

There can’t be too many public companies in the UK that can boast 20 years of consecutive dividend growth. Yet that’s exactly what shipbroker Clarkson (CKN) has achieved despite, variously, a freight market boom, a record high shipyard output, and a lengthy global shipping recession. Beyond these contrasting factors, the global shipping industry also had to contend with diverse growth rates between emerging market and developing economies and the increasing influence of private equity funds in ship financing – all this against a backdrop of tightening environmental regulation. And, lest we forget, we are also witnessing a profound rebalancing of China’s economy towards a more consumption-led growth model – that’s the theory at any rate.

You’re left with the impression that shipbrokers have needed to be appreciably more adept at changing course than the vessels they represent. Clarkson’s adaptability has rarely been in question, but it certainly hasn’t been immune to the evolving challenges, nor to the inherently cyclical nature of the industry.

Therefore, in 2022, the shipbroker's performance was hobbled to a degree by China’s extended zero-Covid strategy and the related port congestion issues. There was also the small matter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequent hit to dry bulk cargo volumes. But perhaps the determination of central banks to constrict liquidity in the global economy placed the greatest strain on the industry. With aggregate demand in retreat, investors took fright after a couple of years of excess profits. This is undoubtedly reflected in the 22 per cent drop in Clarkson’s share price over the past 12 months, although you would be hard-pressed to justify the contraction based on its interim numbers.