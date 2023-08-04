Has S4 Capital been oversold?

Two weeks ago, shares in Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital (SFOR) were sent tumbling after the digital advertising group warned that 2023 profits would come up short of expectations. Net revenue in the second quarter was below budget, as clients pulled in the reins on marketing budgets in response to mounting economic uncertainties. Nowhere has this been better illustrated than in the broader technology sector, normally a source of substantial fee income. With clients “very focused on the short term”, the impact will be most keenly felt at the company’s core “content” business, which normally accounts for 65 per cent of net revenue.

The group’s financial performance is weighted towards the second half, but it is now targeting like-for-like net revenue growth in the range of 2-4 per cent, down from 6-10 per cent previously, while lower-end operational cash margin guidance has been trimmed by 50 basis points to 14.5 per cent. Hardly disastrous on the face of it, but it might suggest that the accelerated digital transformation synonymous with the pandemic has lost impetus. At any rate, it is doubtful whether early backers of the S4 business model would have done so in expectation of low to mid single-digit margin growth.

Net debt at the half-year mark is put at around £115m, but it is forecast to reach between £180m and £220m for the full year as the group makes good on earlier merger-related payments. This is within management’s target range and not altogether surprising given S4’s aggressive acquisition strategy. It should fall appreciably next year, according to the company.