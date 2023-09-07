Profit from surging R&D spending with this stock

In the past, if engineers wanted to know if an idea worked, they would first have to build a real 3D physical model. The problem is not everything scales linearly. In 1628, when Sweden built the world’s biggest boat, the Vasa, it capsized before it left Stockholm harbour because it was too top-heavy. At that size, traditional designs that worked for smaller vessels ceased to function. The experiment lost the Swedish monarchy a lot of money and the lives of 30 sailors.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points High switching costs

Strong network effects

Boost from government spending

Good revenue visibility Bear points High valuation

R&D prioritisation might fade

If Vasa's engineers had access to a software program that could have generated an accurate 3D model – a long stretch in the 17th century, granted – all this lost time, money and life might have been saved. Today, the leading 3D engineering company is Pennsylvania-headquartered Ansys (US:ANSS). Its cloud-based software product is sold to a spectrum of industrial companies, including aerospace, automotive, energy and semiconductors businesses.