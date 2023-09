Housebuilders' shares fall

Barratt still paying fire safety costs

Housebuilders’ share prices wobbled on the morning of Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) results because bad news for Barratt means bad news for its rivals. The housebuilder posted a 16.2 per cent decrease in adjusted pre-tax profit and a 13.6 per cent drop in adjusted gross profit in its results for the year to 30 June.