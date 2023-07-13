Trading update: Barratt battered by housing downturn

Forward sales slump

Further fire safety costs

Listed housebuilders' shares slid across the board on the morning of Barratt Developments' (BDEV) trading update for the year to 30 June. BDEV fell by 5 per cent in early trading as fellow FTSE 350 housebuilders dropped between 2 and 4 per cent. After all, what's bad news for Barratt is likely to be bad news for them, too.

First, Barratt's forward sales sank 38 per cent to £2.22bn thanks to the highest mortgage rates since 2008 driving down buyer appetite. That same morning, the most downbeat RICS estate agency survey in 14 years found the difference between those currently seeing rises and those seeing falls in home prices fell to -46 per cent last month as the difference in price predictions over the next 12 months dropped to -49 per cent. Acknowledging the difficulties ahead, Baratt forecast that its sales would sink a further 6 per cent in its 2024 results.