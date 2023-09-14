Profit from this under-the-radar AI data play

Cambridge-based technology group Checkit (CKT:29.5p) is accelerating its path to profitability by adopting a “land and expand” strategy focussed on higher quality and higher value recurring revenue growth. New contract awards in the latest six-month period include an expanded three-year contract worth £6mn with John Lewis and Waitrose, and three contracts with FTSE 100 food and support services group Compass (CPG).

Chief executive Kit Kyte told Investors' Chronicle that the three Compass contracts will earn Checkit annual recurring revenue (ARR) of £35,000 each, but there are 15 more customer opportunities with the group, some of which are worth £100,000 in ARR. Expect “a few more [of them] to be landed by the year-end”. Kyte also revealed that the group’s total sales pipeline has increased from ARR of £13.3mn to £15mn since January 2023 with a total contract value of £45mn over a typical three-year term. In addition, John Lewis is contracted to trial a new product within 12 months which could add materially to the existing contract value.

It’s easy to see why Checkit’s offering is proving popular. Its workflow management software platform offers customers data-driven remote monitoring and automated systems surveillance to manage their teams of deskless workers. By digitising the scheduling and reporting of workflows, it can boost staff efficiency and deliver better management insight.