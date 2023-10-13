Our 'All-Weather Portfolio' comes up against a storm

Assets that were supposed to steady the ship have added volatility

But the Investors' Chronicle All-Weather Portfolio is still up 3 per cent this year

Goodhart’s Law used to be fashionable. Named after a British economist, Charles Goodhart, it is most concisely stated as: “when a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.” Slot that definition into the context of the UK’s persistently high inflation of the 1970s and it provided a timely and damning comment on the government’s and the Bank of England’s obsession with curbing inflation by controlling the money supply. The more the finance industry police inhibited banks’ ability to create money, the more that bankers found clever ways to create credit without adding to the monetary aggregates.

From this rarefied beginning, Goodhart’s Law has morphed into a generic form – when a data set becomes closely followed, its future performance will always disappoint. The nasty feeling is that a variation on Goodhart’s Law is now being played out in the Investors’ Chronicle All-Weather Portfolio, which aims to be the ultimate low-risk, buy-and-hold portfolio thanks to its steady investment returns.