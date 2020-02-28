Personal Finance Show: Good investment strategies and how to avoid scams

In this week's show James Norton, senior investment planner at Vanguard UK, highlights some bad investment habits and steps you can take to avoid falling into them.

Personal finance writer Mary MacDougall profiles some of the more common investment scams and sets out tips on how to avoid falling into them.

And deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter and James profile Vanguard’s new self invested personal pension (Sipp), and look at how it compares to other platform Sipps.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on Acast, Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.