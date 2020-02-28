MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: Good investment strategies and how to avoid scams

By IC Podcasts

In this week's show James Norton, senior investment planner at Vanguard UK, highlights some bad investment habits and steps you can take to avoid falling into them.

Personal finance writer Mary MacDougall profiles some of the more common investment scams and sets out tips on how to avoid falling into them.

And deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter and James profile Vanguard’s new self invested personal pension (Sipp), and look at how it compares to other platform Sipps.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: true portfolio diversification and UK tech opportunities

True portfolio diversification, UK tech opportunities and US restrictions

Personal finance show: true portfolio diversification and UK tech opportunities

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets show: Manic Miners

Companies & Markets show: Manic Miners

Podcasts 

Interview: Adding emerging value and avoiding traps

Interview: Adding emerging value and avoiding traps

Podcasts 

Extraction Podcast: Big changes at BP

Extraction Podcast: Big changes at BP

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: UK equities worth the risk and finding funds' value for money

Personal Finance Show: UK equities worth the risk and finding funds' value for money

More from Managing Your Money

Full Year Results 

Foxtons trims costs amid market decline

The estate agency services group suffered a further decline in housing transaction revenue

Foxtons trims costs amid market decline

Risk 

Beat the scammers

Beat the scammers

Full Year Results 

Vistry beats forecasts after margin gains

Vistry beats forecasts after margin gains

Tips of the Week 

Civitas offers ESG income edge

Civitas offers ESG income edge
BUY

Tip Updates 

Persimmon CEO to step down

Persimmon CEO to step down
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now