Hargreaves Lansdown’s marketing team had an embarrassing moment last month when Monzo contacted them asking them to stop running an advert on social media encouraging people to “register for alerts on the Monzo IPO”.

The ad spurred confusion. While some challenger banks, such as Starling Bank, have been very vocal about their plans for listing, Monzo, which is currently being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority over potential breaches of money laundering rules, has been much quieter.