How will an LTA charge affect my monthly pension payments?

I am a serving member of the armed forces. I retired from regular service in 2018 and took an armed forces pension, which was calculated at 83.66 per cent of the lifetime allowance (LTA). The day after I left as a regular, I rejoined as a full-time reservist, and a new armed forces pension started accruing. I expect to retire in about 18 months’ time (after five years of reserve service), at which point I calculate that my second armed forces pension will account for the remaining 17 per cent of the LTA, although there is a chance it might take the total value of my pensions over it somewhat.

I also have a small private pension, which is considered paid up, but I have not taken it. The value of this pension fund is around £82,000. If I have calculated correctly, this fund will exceed the LTA (if I take it last) and be subject to charges.

My question is: do I have to find the cash myself and pay HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) a lump sum out of any savings, or does the charge come out of the pension fund(s) that precipitate the charge?

I will not be managing the pension fund if it is an annuity or similar. I will only be able to pay HMRC a lump sum if I cash out the entire £82,000. If I take a pension from all these funds, and HMRC deems that I owe, say, £50,000 in excess LTA charges, there is no way that I will be able to pay that from the monthly pension payments that I will be drawing. But if it takes it from the fund before my takeaway pension is calculated, I will be relieved and it is not a concern to me. This concern is the main reason I have not taken my small private pension yet.