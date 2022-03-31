/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
tax & pensions clinic

How will an LTA charge affect my monthly pension payments?

A reader asks whether taking their private pension will jeopardise other income
How will an LTA charge affect my monthly pension payments?
March 31, 2022

I am a serving member of the armed forces. I retired from regular service in 2018 and took an armed forces pension, which was calculated at 83.66 per cent of the lifetime allowance (LTA). The day after I left as a regular, I rejoined as a full-time reservist, and a new armed forces pension started accruing. I expect to retire in about 18 months’ time (after five years of reserve service), at which point I calculate that my second armed forces pension will account for the remaining 17 per cent of the LTA, although there is a chance it might take the total value of my pensions over it somewhat.

I also have a small private pension, which is considered paid up, but I have not taken it. The value of this pension fund is around £82,000. If I have calculated correctly, this fund will exceed the LTA (if I take it last) and be subject to charges.

My question is: do I have to find the cash myself and pay HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) a lump sum out of any savings, or does the charge come out of the pension fund(s) that precipitate the charge?

I will not be managing the pension fund if it is an annuity or similar. I will only be able to pay HMRC a lump sum if I cash out the entire £82,000. If I take a pension from all these funds, and HMRC deems that I owe, say, £50,000 in excess LTA charges, there is no way that I will be able to pay that from the monthly pension payments that I will be drawing. But if it takes it from the fund before my takeaway pension is calculated, I will be relieved and it is not a concern to me. This concern is the main reason I have not taken my small private pension yet.

James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham, says:

The principal answer to your question – which will be of relief to you – is that any LTA excess tax charge arising is usually paid from the pension fund(s) that precipitate the charge, rather than from your own personal savings, or pensions in payment.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data