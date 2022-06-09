Can I avoid the age 75 pension test?

I have a Sipp that is worth more than £6m, but was granted Enhanced Protection in 2008. Am I correct in thinking that the at-75 test is not relevant for me? I am 75 in two years’ time?

Gary Smith, chartered financial planner at Tilney Group, says:

As part of the pension simplification legislation, which was introduced on 6 April 2006, the Lifetime Allowance (LTA) was announced. This set a limit on the level of pension funding an individual could build up during their lifetime, and the initial allowance was set at £1.5mn. Following subsequent changes to legislation the LTA gradually increased to a high of £1.8mn during the 2011/12 tax year but, it has steadily decreased since then, with the current allowance being £1,073,100.