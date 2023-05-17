The kids aren’t alright – and you might need to help

Do young adults just want to live at home with their parents? The numbers suggest so, but given the state of their finances and house prices, they haven’t really got a choice. It’s easy to blame the spendthrift youth of today, but much is out of their control, and either way, it’s always the parents who have to pick up the pieces.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that almost 5mn young adults (those aged 20 to 24) in England and Wales lived with their parents during the last census in 2021 – a rise of 14.7 per cent from 4.2mn a decade earlier. This includes more than one in 10 people in their early 30s. And, while the data was collected during the pandemic, adults living with their parents has been a “continuing trend rather than a result of the pandemic”, according to the ONS. And, as this trend develops, it’s becoming increasingly important in where savers spread their cash and how they invest.

A young adult’s dream of owning a property without support has all but disappeared in most parts of the country. As a result, more and more pension saving is being spent helping out offspring. The cost of an average UK home is now roughly nine times the median income, according to Schroders. The average UK house price was £288,000 at the end of February, according to the ONS – 5.5 per cent higher than a year earlier. The average age of a first-time buyer is now 33, according to official statistics: young adults simply do not have the legs to walk up the property ladder alone.