Consumer doubts

Conventional economics has for years analysed the economy by using “representative agents” – by imagining that households act as if they were a single individual. The habit is not confined to textbooks: businessmen also speak of “the consumer” as if millions of us were of a single mind. If you want to understand consumer spending now, however, you must abandon such thinking.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Opinion
Gilt risks
Gilts are a risky investment – but many of these risks can be easily diversified
Chris Dillow