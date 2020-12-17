DMGT’s Rothermere clan sells £4.5m in stock

- A person closely associated with Lord Rothermere sold £4.5m worth of shares, in a disposal related to a property transaction
- The chairman is navigating a crucial turning point in the long term fate of the publisher
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, tips and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Opinion
Lessons of a pandemic year
This year's events have seen some economic regularities break down – but not all
Chris Dillow