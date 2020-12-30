Misplaced trust - assessing the case for compensating Woodford investors

- A number of parties are considering action to recover losses from the Woodford collapse
- Key parties failed to act quickly over compliance red flags
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
Big decisions pay off for new extractives bosses
Bernard Looney has done well in an extremely difficult year, making big decisions while others at the top of the extractives industry still have tough decisions to make
Alex Hamer