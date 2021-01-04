/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid

The Ladbrokes Coral operator has batted off an approach from US joint venture partner MGM Resorts

Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid
January 4, 2021
  • MGM's approach values the FTSE 100 group at 22 times' 2019 earnings
  • Entain's shares have surged past the 1,383p per share bid on hopes of a rival or improved offer

Entain (ENT), the gambling group formerly known as GVC Holdings, has rejected a 1,383p per share bid from MGM Resorts International (US:MGM), arguing that the offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

MOST READ
Today

Ideas December 30, 2020

Ideas of the year 2021

Funds & Inv Trusts December 30, 2020

2020's investment trust winners: time to take profits?

Managing Your Money December 30, 2020

The outlook for assets in 2021

Under the terms of the $11.1bn (£8.1bn) deal, which is a 22 per cent premium to last week’s closing share price, Entain shareholders would be given 0.6 shares in MGM for each Entain share they own, though “a limited partial cash alternative would also be made available”. Market reports suggest MGM previously made an all-cash offer of $10bn that was also rejected.

The pushback should come as little surprise to shareholders. In November, recently-appointed chief executive Shay Segev told investors he believes he “can double or even triple the size” of the business within the next five years through a bullish tech-led strategy focused on new markets.

These include the US, where Entain’s expansion efforts hinge on online-focused sportsbook BetMGM, a joint venture formed with MGM Resorts in 2018 following an overhaul in the country’s gambling laws.

Entain’s strategic push has so far proved successful, even as its UK high street presence – centred on the Ladbrokes and Coral brands – has been badly hit by the pandemic. Shares in the FTSE 100 constituent were up 25 per cent in the year prior to the bid and surged to 1,430p following the news on hopes of a rival or improved offer.

We think investors should adopt a wait-and-see approach. Entain has both a strong growth story – evidenced by analysts’ expectations of a near-doubling in earnings to 112p per share by 2024 – and a place on the radars of US corporates likely to look beyond near-term pressures and toward long-term value and synergies. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 1,095p, 15 Dec 2020

MOST READ
Today

Ideas December 30, 2020

Ideas of the year 2021

Funds & Inv Trusts December 30, 2020

2020's investment trust winners: time to take profits?

Managing Your Money December 30, 2020

The outlook for assets in 2021

OPINION January 5, 2021

Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

Small Companies January 5, 2021

Four small caps with upgrade potential

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?
January 5, 2021

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

With Brexit receding into the distance and improved expectations on crude prices, the FTSE 100 could out...
News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown
January 5, 2021

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week
Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off
January 5, 2021

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

UK shares are holding up despite last night's announcement of a strict new lockdown st...
Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid
January 4, 2021

Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid

The Ladbrokes Coral operator has batted off an approach from US joint venture partner MGM Resorts
More on COMPANIES
A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?
January 5, 2021

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

With Brexit receding into the distance and improved expectations on crude prices, the FTSE 100 could out...
News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown
January 5, 2021

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week
Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off
January 5, 2021

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

UK shares are holding up despite last night's announcement of a strict new lockdown st...
Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid
January 4, 2021

Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid

The Ladbrokes Coral operator has batted off an approach from US joint venture partner MGM Resorts
Market Outlook: Brexit shrugged: FTSE, sterling jump as 2021 starts in risk-on mode
January 4, 2021

Market Outlook: Brexit shrugged: FTSE, sterling jump as 2021 starts in risk-on mode

Traders in London are in bullish mood in early trading today
An imperfect trade deal, but a deal nonetheless
December 30, 2020

An imperfect trade deal, but a deal nonetheless

It is too early to say what the long-awaited trade deal means for investors, but we can assume that it ...
More on COMPANIES
A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?
January 5, 2021

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

With Brexit receding into the distance and improved expectations on crude prices, the FTSE 100 could out...
News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown
January 5, 2021

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week
Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off
January 5, 2021

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

UK shares are holding up despite last night's announcement of a strict new lockdown st...
Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid
January 4, 2021

Entain rejects £8.1bn MGM bid

The Ladbrokes Coral operator has batted off an approach from US joint venture partner MGM Resorts
More on News
Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring
January 5, 2021

Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

The end of the stamp duty break is expected to coincide with the unemployment rate hitting its pea...
A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?
January 5, 2021

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

With Brexit receding into the distance and improved expectations on crude prices, the FTSE 100 could out...
News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown
January 5, 2021

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week
Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?
January 5, 2021

Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?

The Brexit deal might boost economic activity by reducing uncertainty – but not by very much
More on News
Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring
January 5, 2021

Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

The end of the stamp duty break is expected to coincide with the unemployment rate hitting its pea...
A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?
January 5, 2021

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

With Brexit receding into the distance and improved expectations on crude prices, the FTSE 100 could out...
News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown
January 5, 2021

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week
Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?
January 5, 2021

Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?

The Brexit deal might boost economic activity by reducing uncertainty – but not by very much
Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off
January 5, 2021

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed after Wall Street sell off

UK shares are holding up despite last night's announcement of a strict new lockdown st...
On Warren Buffett and burgers
January 4, 2021

On Warren Buffett and burgers

The wisdom – and shortcomings – of Warren Buffett’s burger-based worldview
More on News
Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring
January 5, 2021

Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

The end of the stamp duty break is expected to coincide with the unemployment rate hitting its pea...
A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?
January 5, 2021

A crude recovery for the FTSE 100 in prospect?

With Brexit receding into the distance and improved expectations on crude prices, the FTSE 100 could out...
News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown
January 5, 2021

News Review 5 Jan: Businesses brace for third lockdown

Our selection of the biggest news stories of the week
Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?
January 5, 2021

Is the UK’s trade deal an uncertainty boost?

The Brexit deal might boost economic activity by reducing uncertainty – but not by very much