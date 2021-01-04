/
OPINION 

On Warren Buffett and burgers

Alex Newman

On Warren Buffett and burgers

In 2012, over lunch at a Hyatt hotel in Washington, Warren Buffett sat down with Sir Martin Sorrell and offered to buy WPP (WPP), then firmly under the advertising magnate’s control. Though tempted, Sorrell decided the $17bn bid – a 20 per cent premium – was too low, he recently told the Financial Times.

