On Warren Buffett and burgers

In 2012, over lunch at a Hyatt hotel in Washington, Warren Buffett sat down with Sir Martin Sorrell and offered to buy WPP (WPP), then firmly under the advertising magnate’s control. Though tempted, Sorrell decided the $17bn bid – a 20 per cent premium – was too low, he recently told the Financial Times.

