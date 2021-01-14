/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

OPINION 

A wealth tax isn't perfect but it's better than the alternatives

A wealth tax isn't perfect but it's better than the alternatives

By Arun Advani

With a third national lockdown now in place, the Budget in March is unlikely to make any hard decisions. Even before the pandemic experts were warning that the government would need to raise taxes or cut spending to meet its legislated ‘fiscal mandate’. Having rejected a return to austerity at the last election and after promising not to raise any of the ‘big three’ – income tax, national insurance and VAT – this was always going to be tricky.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Opinion

  1. Fixing the internet

  2. Capturing carbon

  3. The ESG proxy war

Most read today

  1. Investment Ideas 

    Warehouse Reit offers ecommerce exposure at a bargain price

  2. Other Assets 

    Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

  3. Stock Screens 

    Six Best of British shares

  4. Investor Academy 

    Profit margins: a sign of danger or a hallmark of quality?

  5. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

More on Opinion

OPINION 

Fixing the internet

Have tech companies become too powerful?

John Hughman

OPINION 

Capturing carbon

Retail investors need access to the key tool that tackles climate change

Bearbull

OPINION 

The ESG proxy war

The ESG proxy war

OPINION 

We can’t all be like Elon Musk

Why the world’s richest man might keep getting richer

Megan Boxall

OPINION 

Commodities traders go back to basics

Food and warmth driving gas and coal prices as La Niña hits crops in South America and freezes Northern Asia

Alex Hamer

More from News

COMPANIES 

Information overload?

Data is a valuable commodity, but also comes with major risks

Information overload?

COMPANIES 

Best of the Best in a class of its own

OPINION 

Fixing the internet

Have tech companies become too powerful?

John Hughman

COMPANIES 

The Hut Group – is the hype justified?

The Hut Group – is the hype justified?

OPINION 

Capturing carbon

Retail investors need access to the key tool that tackles climate change

Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now