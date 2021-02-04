/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Unilever cites ‘resilience and agility’ as it brings back sales targets

Unilever cites ‘resilience and agility’ as it brings back sales targets

By Harriet Clarfelt

  • The group will target underlying sales growth of 3-5 per cent as part of a multi-year framework
  • Sales matched brokers' expectations but profits were just shy of estimates

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Unilever Plc

  1. Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

  2. Unilever: one for the stock pot

  3. Unilever supported by cleanliness panic

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

  2. Managing Your Money 

    The real costs of commission-free trading

  3. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Private equity: bargain investment trusts surge ahead

  4. COMPANIES 

    Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba: picking a winner

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

More on Unilever Plc

COMPANIES 

Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

From the race to net zero to the push for boardroom diversity, this is what investors should watch out for as we head into the new year

Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

Investment Ideas 

Unilever: one for the stock pot

Unilever: one for the stock pot
BUY

COMPANIES 

Unilever supported by cleanliness panic

Unilever supported by cleanliness panic

Investor Academy 

How to check out a company's revenues

Understanding a company's revenues is one of the most important parts of researching a business. Here we look at what you can learn by taking a closer look

Phil Oakley

COMPANIES 

Unilever heralds “lasting changes in consumer behaviour”

Unilever heralds “lasting changes in consumer behaviour”

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 8 - 12 February

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week Ahead: 8 - 12 February

COMPANIES 

The January barometer may have to wait a year

The January barometer may have to wait a year

COMPANIES 

Will Barratt Developments' recovery continue?

Will Barratt Developments' recovery continue?

COMPANIES 

News Review 4 Feb: Shell lifts dividend despite earnings slump

News Review 4 Feb: Shell lifts dividend despite earnings slump

COMPANIES 

BT's pandemic pressures are not perpetual

BT's pandemic pressures are not perpetual

More from News

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Look to strength in uncertainty via Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income invests in large, financially strong companies

Look to strength in uncertainty via Finsbury Growth & Income
BUY

OPINION 

Into Africa

Time to brush down the investment case for Africa

Bearbull

Economics 

The final frontier for funds

There is a case for buying funds that invest in frontier markets, but it's not what you might think.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 8 - 12 February

Week Ahead: 8 - 12 February

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Opportunistic investing through the energy transition

Opportunistic investing through the energy transition

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now