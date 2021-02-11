Dangerous stories

Don’t believe stories. This is one lesson to take from the fact that retail investors have lost millions in the last few days as GameStop’s price has slumped by 80 per cent.
Economics
Back to a grim normal
Investors who are looking forward to economies returning to normal are forgetting how bad the old normal was.
Chris Dillow