/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Glencore brings back dividend on earnings strength

Glencore brings back dividend on earnings strength

By Alex Hamer

  • The 12¢ dividend is below last year's plan to pay 20¢ but management said a "top-up" could be paid alongside its interim results
  • Earnings from mining division flat in 2020 but trading division sees cash profits soar

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Glencore Plc

  1. Glencore announces new CEO and net zero target

  2. Glencore cuts dividend after rocky half

  3. Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Sound: prove and sell

  2. Archive 

    New data for investors

  3. COMPANIES 

    Aussie booster for Victoria

  4. OPINION 

    Bargain shares 2013

  5. Small Companies 

    Four potential small cap bargains

More on Glencore Plc

COMPANIES 

Glencore announces new CEO and net zero target

Ivan Glasenberg will retire in the first half of 2021 and coal mining boss Gary Nagle will take over

Glencore announces new CEO and net zero target

COMPANIES 

Glencore cuts dividend after rocky half

Glencore cuts dividend after rocky half

COMPANIES 

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

COMPANIES 

Glencore floats dividend cancellation

Glencore floats dividend cancellation

COMPANIES 

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Glencore scopes out return to profit

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Will the 2021 takeover surge continue?

After M&A picked up in the second half of 2020, London-listed shares continue to attract the attentions of private equity

Will the 2021 takeover surge continue?

COMPANIES 

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

COMPANIES 

Pan African capitalises on gold's ascent

Pan African capitalises on gold's ascent

COMPANIES 

Kerry mulls exit from dairy

Kerry mulls exit from dairy

COMPANIES 

News Review 16 Feb: Dividend bonanza for mining investors

News Review 16 Feb: Dividend bonanza for mining investors

More from News

Economics 

The US inflation danger

Even if US inflation rises only a little, it could be a big problem for investors.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

COMPANIES 

Will the 2021 takeover surge continue?

Will the 2021 takeover surge continue?

Other Assets 

Investors are right to favour Taylor Wimpey's rivals

The shares have generated lower gains than peers since the March equity market crash

Emma Powell

Funds & Inv Trusts 

What the wealth preservation investment trusts are telling us

What the wealth preservation investment trusts are telling us

COMPANIES 

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now