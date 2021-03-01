Seplat holds onto dividend

Nigeria oil and gas producer Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SEPL) has recorded a $32m (£23m) operating loss because of the collapse in oil prices last year, but managed to hold onto its dividend and positive operating cash flow.
