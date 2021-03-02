/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

XP Power’s orders surge on semiconductor demand

Momentum from healthcare customers also pushed earnings higher in 2020
XP Power’s orders surge on semiconductor demand
March 2, 2021
By Nilushi Karunaratne

Power converter specialist XP Power (XPP) saw its adjusted operating profit jump by almost a third in 2020, to £46m, coming in ahead of analysts’ expectations. This reflects sales to semiconductor equipment makers surging by almost 90 per cent year-on-year as the chipmaking industry moved to an upcycle and the group increased its market share.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on News
More on News
More on News