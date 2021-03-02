XP Power’s orders surge on semiconductor demand

Power converter specialist XP Power (XPP) saw its adjusted operating profit jump by almost a third in 2020, to £46m, coming in ahead of analysts’ expectations. This reflects sales to semiconductor equipment makers surging by almost 90 per cent year-on-year as the chipmaking industry moved to an upcycle and the group increased its market share.
