Next week's economics: March 8 - 12

UK GDP fell sharply in January but there might be good news from China, next week's figures should show.
March 4, 2021
By Chris Dillow

The UK economy has been hit by the reimposition of the lockdown, next Friday’s figures will show. The ONS is expected to say that real GDP fell sharply in January, to its lowest level since June.

We’ll also see the first trade figures since the trade deal with the EU. These are highly likely to show a fall in both exports and imports. Imports are likely to drop by more simply because firms had stockpiled imported components in November and December as a precaution against disruptions at the ports. The upshot is that the trade gap, which had widened at the end of last year, will narrow again.

