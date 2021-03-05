Aggreko backs £2.3bn takeover by private equity

Power equipment specialist Aggreko (AGK) has struck an agreement for an 880p per share takeover by new Asda owner TDR Capital, and US infrastructure investor I Squared Capital. Valuing the group at £2.3bn, the offer is a 39 per cent premium to Aggreko’s closing price on 4 February, the day before the consortium’s interest first emerged.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio