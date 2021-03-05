/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Aggreko backs £2.3bn takeover by private equity

The portable power rental group is recommending shareholders accept an 880p per share all-cash offer
Aggreko backs £2.3bn takeover by private equity
March 5, 2021
By Nilushi Karunaratne

Power equipment specialist Aggreko (AGK) has struck an agreement for an 880p per share takeover by new Asda owner TDR Capital, and US infrastructure investor I Squared Capital. Valuing the group at £2.3bn, the offer is a 39 per cent premium to Aggreko’s closing price on 4 February, the day before the consortium’s interest first emerged.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on News
More on News
More on News