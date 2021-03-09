Tesla or Tsingshan: nickel market at crossroads

Hemingway’s gag about going bankrupt - it happens gradually and then suddenly - applies to swift changes in technology too. No investor would want nuclear power exposure the day fusion finally came good.

Nickel buyers on the London Metal Exchange (LME) got a taste of this feeling at the end of February. The metal’s price dived from almost $20,000 (£14,500) a tonne (t) in the last week of February to just over $16,100/t by the first week of March.