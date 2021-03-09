/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Ultra Electronics secures record order book

The defence technology group has benefited from higher demand for sonar systems
Ultra Electronics secures record order book
March 9, 2021
By Nilushi Karunaratne

Thanks to robust defence spending in the ‘five eyes’ nations – the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand – Ultra Electronics' (ULE) order book expanded by 4 per cent in 2020, to a record £1.1bn. Contract wins included a $145m (£104m) ‘indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity’ (IDIQ) agreement to supply its Orion radio systems to the US Navy.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on News
More on News
More on News