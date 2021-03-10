/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Abingdon’s sales lifted by rapid test demand

The group floated on Aim in December 2020
Abingdon’s sales lifted by rapid test demand
March 10, 2021
By Harriet Clarfelt

 

In the year since Covid-19 swept across the UK, the nation – which “did not start this crisis with a large diagnostics industry”, in the words of health secretary Matt Hancock – has massively scaled up testing. Roughly 200,000 lab-based coronavirus tests were conducted in the UK on 7 March alone.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on News
More on News
More on News