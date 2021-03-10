Hill Review: Public markets could still be led a private dance

Having graduated from Cambridge as a historian, Lord Hill will know one of the first rules in checking any document is to evaluate its author. Applying this maxim to the UK Listing Review, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that Hill has spent a sizeable portion of his career in lobbying and at the City’s public relations firms.

This isn’t to suggest anything untoward, rather it is human nature to focus on upside for the world you know. If your framing bias is the prospect of a fee bonanza for the services economy, which admittedly needs a big bone after being sidelined in Brexit negotiations last year, what’s not to like about drumming up more business for London?