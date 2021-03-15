Behind the scenes in the boardroom

Last year was a year when many directors really had to earn their keep because, according to Deloitte, the qualities needed to manage a crisis are different to those needed for business-as-usual. This is largely because of the uncertainty and it’s easy to forget how overwhelming this was a year ago. Questions abounded like: how serious is Covid-19 likely to be? Then: how long will the lockdown last? And: how will the pandemic change customer behaviour, business models and competition?