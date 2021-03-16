/
The 2020 effect: Team17 hits record profits

The video game developer looks well-positioned to hold onto its growth
March 16, 2021
By Lauren Almeida
  • Record pre-tax profits after lockdown boom last year
  • At least 11 new IP titles for 2021

The twin effects of lockdown and major console launches meant that Team17 (TM17) made more money that it has ever done before in 2020. Adjusted cash profits grew by more than a third to £30.1m, as demand for 'at home entertainment' skyrocketed. 

The company’s own IP generated around a fifth of its top-line, supported by the launch of two new titles in the final quarter. That proportion should grow further now that Team17 has completed the £12m acquisition of one of its partners Golf With Your Friends. 

The market pushed up the shares 2.4 per cent in early trading, having staggered a little since February - perhaps as a wider move away from growth stocks, or industries that have been marked as lockdown winners. But Team17 should be able to hold onto the growth it achieved last year, with at least 11 new IP titles in the pipeline for 2021. Buy.

Last IC view: Buy, 730p, 04 Mar 2021

TEAM17 (TM17)   
ORD PRICE:755pMARKET VALUE:£ 993m
TOUCH:750-760p12-MONTH HIGH:900pLOW: 48p
DIVIDEND YIELD:NILPE RATIO:44
NET ASSET VALUE:79p*NET CASH:£60m
Year to 31 DecTurnover (£m)Pre-tax profit (£m)Earnings per share (p)Dividend per share (p)
2016**13.52.80nanil
2017**29.65.404.30nil
201843.28.706.10nil
201961.819.212.9nil
202082.926.217.0nil
% change+34+36+32-
Ex-div:na   
Payment:na   
*Includes intangible assets of £43m or 33p a share **Pre-IPO

