/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Economics

The Trader: Slow start for stocks as EU Covid-cases soar

European stocks off to slow start
The Trader: Slow start for stocks as EU Covid-cases soar
March 22, 2021
By The Trader
  • Airline stocks have felt the fallout from rising EU cases as British summer holiday season looks increasingly unlikely 
  • AstraZeneca flat on positive US trial results 
  • Trouble in Turkey

Ready to join us? Start with a free account

Become a registered user today and enjoy:
  • 3 free full-length articles every month
  • Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
  • Investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
  • In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
Register

Already registered or a subscriber?

Sign in