The Trader: Slow start for stocks as EU Covid-cases soar

- Airline stocks have felt the fallout from rising EU cases as British summer holiday season looks increasingly unlikely
- AstraZeneca flat on positive US trial results
- Trouble in Turkey
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
Register
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- Investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money