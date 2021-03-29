Archegos Capital and the Born Legacy

These thoughts came to mind recently as I re-watched a documentary which was produced in the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis. Entitled “The Warning”, it tells the story of how Brooksley Born, the one-time head of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was thwarted in her attempts to get US regulators and the Federal Reserve to implement meaningful oversight reforms to the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market.

She had been highlighting the systemic threat posed by OTC products a full decade prior to the Lehmans Bros collapse, but her warnings went unheeded by the likes of Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan and Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, both of whom, if it needs to be said, are blokes.

It wasn’t simply enough to quash her attempts to beef-up the regulatory framework; matters were to become even more laissez-faire on the derivatives front, with the passing into law of the Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000.