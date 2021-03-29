Who will survive the semiconductor upheaval?

Chip shortage spilling into consumer electronics

Intel trying to claw back market share from Asia

The semiconductor industry has been in a state of flux for years. Over the decades, its supply chain has slowly moved away from mammoth sites in the US, to thousands of foundries that span the Asian continent. It has developed into one of the most intricate, complex and political arms of the global modern economy. It has also completely messed up.

Various multi-speed economic recoveries have confounded the industry’s original outlook for demand this year. Last spring, the chip manufacturers scaled back production plans, taking their cue from the automotive industry’s huge cuts in sale forecasts.