/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Will Cineworld and Ten Entertainment get their fairytale ending?

Some investors are holding out for a miraculous comeback in the entertainment sector.
Will Cineworld and Ten Entertainment get their fairytale ending?
March 29, 2021
By Oliver Telling
  • Cineworld and bowling venue operator Ten Entertainment both swung to huge losses last year
  • Now the companies face diverging prospects once lockdown ends

A beleaguered cinema chain, already weighed down by a mountain of debt, is suddenly forced to close its venues by a global pandemic. Wealthy short-sellers prey on the company, betting millions on its imminent collapse. Then, apparently out of nowhere, hundreds of ordinary folk club together to rescue the once-beloved brand, leaving Wall Street’s vulture capitalists bruised and dumbfounded.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery Statement