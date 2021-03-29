Will Cineworld and Ten Entertainment get their fairytale ending?

Cineworld and bowling venue operator Ten Entertainment both swung to huge losses last year

Now the companies face diverging prospects once lockdown ends

A beleaguered cinema chain, already weighed down by a mountain of debt, is suddenly forced to close its venues by a global pandemic. Wealthy short-sellers prey on the company, betting millions on its imminent collapse. Then, apparently out of nowhere, hundreds of ordinary folk club together to rescue the once-beloved brand, leaving Wall Street’s vulture capitalists bruised and dumbfounded.