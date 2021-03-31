An easy but harmful tax grab

Why are so many policymakers convinced that the relief should be cut? Pension relief is not a luxury tax break. Its purpose is to provide an income during retirement when we no longer work or have earnings. Why would any government wish to make this even more difficult to achieve? Yet the prevailing view in some circles is that tax relief is not an effective or well-targeted way of incentivising saving into pensions. I strongly disagree. I sit on a pensions committee and the one thing that gets people interested in increasing their contributions is understanding that when they pay in, two other parties (the government and their employer) pay in as well.

Pension tax relief isn’t free money: it’s earned income that is being locked away for the future. Without that crucial relief, the task of building up an adequate sum of money – something that is already an impossibility for millions of people – becomes even more unachievable.

I get that for some of those supporting a cut in the relief it’s more about levelling the field for low earners. They hope for a flat rate of 30 per cent, but we are more likely to end up with a flat rate of 20 per cent. A flat-rate relief is a great idea but why does it have to be downwards?