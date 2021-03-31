/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Reasons to beware the Volkswagen share surge

One of VW’s share classes has risen 91 per cent in the year to date, the other has only managed 61 per cent. Here's why.
Reasons to beware the Volkswagen share surge
March 31, 2021
By Megan Boxall
  • Volkswagen shares have enjoyed strong demand thanks largely to its electric vehicle surge and favourable comparisons with Tesla 
  • Preference shares are now trading at a 25 per cent discount to ordinary shares

Volkswagen has two share classes. That’s not unusual for a listed company, especially a German one where family owners have long liked to protect their voting rights by splitting shares into ordinary (voting) and preference (income-paying) classes. But it is unusual for there to be such a price difference between the two share classes of one company.

At the time of writing Volkswagen’s ordinary shares (VOW) are changing hands for €320. The preference shares (VOW3) trade at €239 - a 25 per cent discount. VOW is up 91 per cent in the year to date, VOW3 up 61 per cent. 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data