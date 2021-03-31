Reasons to beware the Volkswagen share surge

Volkswagen shares have enjoyed strong demand thanks largely to its electric vehicle surge and favourable comparisons with Tesla

Preference shares are now trading at a 25 per cent discount to ordinary shares

Volkswagen has two share classes. That’s not unusual for a listed company, especially a German one where family owners have long liked to protect their voting rights by splitting shares into ordinary (voting) and preference (income-paying) classes. But it is unusual for there to be such a price difference between the two share classes of one company.

At the time of writing Volkswagen’s ordinary shares (VOW) are changing hands for €320. The preference shares (VOW3) trade at €239 - a 25 per cent discount. VOW is up 91 per cent in the year to date, VOW3 up 61 per cent.