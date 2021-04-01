Are thematic funds mislabelled?

Is Netflix (US:NFLX) a space exploration company? Investors could almost be forgiven for thinking so, given its inclusion in the recently launched Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (US:ARKX).

Cathie Wood's (pictured) latest, hotly anticipated active ETF includes a number of names already associated in one way or other with space exploration, from Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (US:KTOS) to L3Harris Technologies (US:LHX), Virgin Galactic (US:SPCE) and Lockheed Martin (US:LMT). But Netflix is just one of the fund’s initial holdings to cause some head scratching: e-commerce and tech giants JD.com (US:JD), Amazon (US:AMZN), Alphabet (US:GOOGL), Alibaba (US:BABA) and Tencent (US:TCEHY) all made the list, as did another Ark fund, The 3D Printing ETF (US:PRNT).

Some possible explanation has been provided, both by Wood and others. But the portfolio does raise broader questions about whether thematic funds are correctly labelled and the level of research required before buying in.