Finance director Roger Stott increased his beneficial ownership via a £423,000 purchase

The group raised revenue guidance for this year at the end of March

Amid the surge in trading activity among retail investors, it is unsurprising that investment platform providers such as AJ Bell (AJB) have been viewed bullishly. Indeed, shares in the group have risen by almost two-thirds over the last 12 months and sit 25 per cent above pre-lockdown level at the end of February.